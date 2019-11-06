Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 9.80 cents at $5.2020 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2 cents at $3.8260 bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.20 cents at $3.0040 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 6 cents at 9.1720 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.08 cents at $1.1872 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 1.07 cents at $1.4698 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .08 cent at .6588 a pound.