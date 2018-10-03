Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 4 cents at 5.1525 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.75 cents at 3.6475 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2 cents at $2.75 bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 4.50 cents at $8.6150 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .77 cent at $1.1320 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.20 cents at 1.5787 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.05 cents at $.6747 a pound.