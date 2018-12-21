Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off 9.50 cents at 5.14 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3.25 cent at 3.7350 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 1 cent at $2.8025 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 8.75 cents at $8.8475 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.2087 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $1.4735 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1.25 cents at $.6112 a pound.