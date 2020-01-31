Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. lost 6.75 cents at 5.5375 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.75 cents at 3.8125 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.0375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $8.7250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.2137 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .42 cent at $1.3607 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 4.18 cents at $.5712 a pound.