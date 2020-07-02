Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. lost 8.75 cents at 4.90 a bushel; Jul. corn fell 5.75 cents at 3.4250 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 1.25 cents $3.3850 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $8.9250 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose 2.10 cents at $.9940 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .22 cent at $1.3487 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .08 cent at $.4472 a pound.