Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 11 cents at 5.2475 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 6.50 cents at 3.34 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 1.75 cents $3.41 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lose 15 cents at $8.9150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .35 cent at $.9965 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.30 cents at $1.3705 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was up .70 cent at $.4667 a pound.