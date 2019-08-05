Granite Point Mortgage Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $18.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.8 million.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares have risen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.66, a decline of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPMT