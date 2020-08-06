Great Panther: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Great Panther Silver Ltd. (GPL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $67 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 82 cents.

