Great Southern Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 97 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.7 million.

Great Southern Bancorp shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.45, a climb of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBC