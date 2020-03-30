Greenlane: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN