Griffon: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $549.6 million in the period.

Griffon shares have increased 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.33, a fall of 3% in the last 12 months.

