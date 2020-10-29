Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $14.8 million.

The Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $139.1 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year.

