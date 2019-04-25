H&E Equipment: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period.

H&E Equipment shares have risen 46 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20 percent in the last 12 months.

