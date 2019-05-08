HC2 Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $491.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.48. A year ago, they were trading at $6.67.

