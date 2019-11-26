HP: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $388 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $15.41 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 56 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.24 to $2.32 per share.

HP shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 25%.

