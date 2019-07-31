Habit Restaurants: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The operator of fast casual burger restaurants posted revenue of $117.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.3 million.

Habit Restaurants expects full-year revenue in the range of $462 million to $465 million.

Habit Restaurants shares have dropped nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

