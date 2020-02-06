Hain Celestial: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $964,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $506.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.3 million.

Hain Celestial expects full-year earnings in the range of 62 cents to 72 cents per share.

Hain Celestial shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

