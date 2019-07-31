Hanover Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74 million.

On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.19 billion.

Hanover Insurance shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $129.54, a climb of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

