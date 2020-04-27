Harmonic: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Harmonic expects its results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $77 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Harmonic shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.56, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT