Harrow: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.
The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.
