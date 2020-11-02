Heritage Insurance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $165.1 million in the period.

Heritage Insurance shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.80, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

