Herman Miller: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $618 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Herman Miller said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $611.5 million.

Herman Miller shares have fallen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.45, a rise of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

