Heron Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $51.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.3 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTX