Heron Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTX