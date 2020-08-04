Heska: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) _ Heska Corp. (HSKA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Loveland, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of veterinary products posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period.

Heska expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

Heska shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

