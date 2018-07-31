Horizon Technology Finance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

Horizon Technology Finance shares have fallen slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.74, a decline of 4 percent in the last 12 months.

