Hornbeck Offshore: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its second quarter.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share.

The offshore vessel provider posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $4.76.

