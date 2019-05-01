Host Hotels: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $356 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 45 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $186 million, or 25 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Host Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.76 to $1.84 per share.

The company's shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.48, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HST