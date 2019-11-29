How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday after an abbreviated session of trading as sharp drops in oil and gas prices dragged down energy companies.

The market opened for half a day as trading resumed a day after Thanksgiving. Even with the pullback, the S&P 500 notched its seventh weekly gain in eight weeks. The benchmark index also closed out November with its strongest monthly gain since June.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 12.65 points, or 0.4%, to 3,140.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.59 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.41.

The Nasdaq slid 39.70 points, or 0.5%, to 8,665.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 9.60 points, or 0.6%, or 1,624.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 30.69 points, or 1%.

The Dow rose 175.79 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq climbed 145.58 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 added 35.56 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 634.13 points, or 25.3%.

The Dow is up 4,723.95 points, or 20.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,030.19 points, or 30.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 275.94 points, or 20.5%.