How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street ended mostly higher Friday after a wobbly day of trading. Trading was subdued ahead of the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.

Despite the uneven finish, major indexes each notched a weekly gain of more than 3%. Strength in technology, communications and real estate stocks helped reverse much of the market’s early slide. Energy stocks fell the most as crude oil prices closed lower after six straight gains.

Small-company stocks did more than twice as well as the rest of the market this week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors expect the economy is on the path to recovery.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.94 points, or 0.2%, to 2,955.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 24,465.16.

The Nasdaq composite added 39.71 points, or 0.4%, to 9,324.59.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gained 7.97 points, or 0.6%, to 1,355.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 91.75 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow gained 779.74 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed 310.03 points, or 3.4%

The Russell 2000 picked up 98.54 points, or 7.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 275.33 points, or 8.5%.

The Dow is down 4,073.28 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 351.98 points, or 3.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 312.94 points, or 18.8%.