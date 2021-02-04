How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, helped by strong company earnings as well as optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for the millions of Americans who need it. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, a record high. A measure of small-company stocks rose twice as much, a bullish signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. All three major U.S. indexes are on pace for weekly gains above 3%, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January.

On Thursday: