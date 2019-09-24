How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks had their most volatile day in a month Tuesday as a growing number of Democrats called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and a report showed a decline in consumer confidence.

Most of the sectors in the S&P 500 ended lower and bond yields fell. House Democrats were meeting to discuss launching an impeachment inquiry following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 25.18 points, or 0.8%, to 2,966.60.

The Dow slid 142.22 points, or 0.5%, to 26,807.77.

The Nasdaq lost 118.84 points, or 1.5%, to 7,993.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 24.66 points, or 1.6%, to 1,533.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.47 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 127.30 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 124.05 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.18 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 459.75 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 3,480.31 points, or 14.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,358.35 points, or 20.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 185.03 points, or 13.7%.