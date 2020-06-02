How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday for the third day in a row, continuing a stretch of gains for the market.

Major indexes wavered through the morning then turned solidly higher late in the day. Energy stocks far outpaced the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose again. Bond yields rose, another sign that pessimism is ebbing.

The gains came despite spreading unrest in the U.S. as investors hope that the gradual lifting of lockdown provisions will help economies recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 gained 25.09 points, or 0.8%, to 3,080.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.63 points, or 1.1%, to 25,742.65.

The Nasdaq composite added 56.33 points, or 0.6%, to 9,608.37.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 12.84 points, or 0.9%, to 1,418.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.51 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 359.54 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 118.50 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 24.17 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 149.96 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 2,795.79.79 points, or 9.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 635.77 points, or 7.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 250.26 points, or 15%.