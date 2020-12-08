How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, delivering another round of record highs for major indexes.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 small-caps index hit new highs after the market recovered from a shaky start.
Technology and health care companies led the rally, which came as U.S. regulators gave a positive initial review of a coronavirus vaccine and were expected to make a decision to allow its use within days.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 10.29 points, or 0.3%, to 3,702.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to 30,173.88.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 26.53 points, or 1.4%, to 1,917.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 3.13 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 44.38 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 118.54 points, or 1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 25.33 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 471.47 points, or 14.6%.
The Dow is up 1,635.44 points, or 5.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,610.17 points, or 40.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 249.31 points, or 14.9%.