How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended a tentative day of trading with mixed results as gains for energy companies and banks were offset by losses in other sectors. The S&P 500 ended down less than 0.1% Tuesday, and the Nasdaq lost 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to eke out another record high with a gain of 0.2%. Natural gas prices jumped 7.5% to their highest level since November as a wave of extremely cold weather hit large parts of the U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up to 1.29%, the highest level in a year.

