How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks finished higher on Wall Street for the second straight day Wednesday, extending the market's strong gains from the previous day.

Technology, industrial and health care companies accounted for much of the broad gains, which were tempered by a slide in energy stocks following a 3.4% plunge in the price of U.S. crude oil.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 22.88 points, or 0.8%, to 2,826.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 207.39 points, or 0.8%, to 25,539.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 48.36 points, or 0.6%, to 7,575.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.77 points, or 0.1%, to 1,506.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 74.09 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 724.53 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 122.33 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.31 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 319.30 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 2,212.11 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 940.20 points, or 14.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 158.23 points, or 11.7%.