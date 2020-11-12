How the Dow and other indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday, amid increasing worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country. Markets around the world have taken a pause after galloping higher this month, at first on expectations that Washington will continue several pro-business policies following last week’s U.S. elections. More recently, encouraging early results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine have investors envisioning a global economy returning to normal.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.65 points, or 1%, to 3,537.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 317.46 points, or 1.1%, to 29,080.17

The Nasdaq composite dropped 76.84, or 0.7%, to 11,709.59

The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 28.47 points, or 1.6%, to 1,708.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.57 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 756.77 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 185.64 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.31 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 306.23 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is up 541.73 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,736.98 points, or 30.50%.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.00 points, or 2.4%.