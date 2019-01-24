Huntington Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $334 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.16 billion, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.39 billion, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.51 billion.

Huntington Bancshares shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has fallen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN