Hyatt Hotels: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $321 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

Hyatt Hotels shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.85, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

