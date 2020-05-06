IAC/Interactive: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $211 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

IAC/Interactive shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $245.87, a climb of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

