II-VI: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) _ II-VI Inc. (IIVI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $46.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $728.1 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, II-VI expects its per-share earnings to range from 86 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $780 million for the fiscal second quarter.

II-VI shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IIVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IIVI