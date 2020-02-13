IPG: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) _ IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $306.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.2 million, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $250 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $284.6 million.

IPG shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

