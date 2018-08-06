ISG: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $71 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.2 million.

ISG expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $292 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.04. A year ago, they were trading at $4.20.

