IStar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

IStar shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAR