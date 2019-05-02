Icahn Enterprises: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $386 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.02 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

Icahn Enterprises shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEP