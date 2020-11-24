Ico Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ico Therapeutics Inc. (ICOTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $145,000 in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 4 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 5 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICOTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICOTF