Iconix: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $45.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The clothing brand licensing company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 75 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.81.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICON