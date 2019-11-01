ImmunoGen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its third quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.1 million.

ImmunoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $65 million to $70 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.38. A year ago, they were trading at $5.43.

