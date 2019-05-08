Independence Holding: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Independence Holding Co. (IHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.7 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period.

Independence Holding shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHC