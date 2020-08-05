Infinera: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $331.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Infinera said it expects revenue in the range of $324 million to $344 million.

Infinera shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.80, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFN